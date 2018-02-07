3,664 BTO flats for sale in CCK, Woodlands, Geylang and Tampines

The Housing Board (HDB) yesterday put up 3,664 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in four towns, in its first exercise of the year.

They are the first tranche of 17,000 BTO flats expected this year - and are also the inaugural batch to be built with an open-kitchen concept where possible.

There are five projects with units ranging from two-room Flexi to five-room flats.

Two projects are in the non-mature towns of Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands, while the rest are in the mature towns of Geylang and Tampines.

Prices without grants range from $71,000 for a two-room Flexi flat in Woodlands to more than $429,000 for a four-room unit in Geylang.

PropNex Realty chief executive officer Ismail Gafoor expects the demand to be strong in mature estates. He highlighted the range of facilities and affordable starting price in Tampines, and the Geylang project's proximity to the city and MRT station.

ERA's key executive officer Eugene Lim believes the Choa Chu Kang project, beside Bukit Panjang MRT station, will be a hit.He added that the relatively higher price of the Geylang flats may deter some applicants, but it is still expected to be a popular option.

Civil servant Crystal Tan, 26, and her boyfriend Kenneth Tan, 27, a risk analyst, like the open-kitchen concept.

It is refreshing and makes the flat feel bigger, Ms Tan said.

The couple are keen to get a four-room flat in Ubi Grove due to its convenient location.

Also on offer are 717 flats that were not selected from last May's Sale of Balance Flats and last August's Re-offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercises.

Prices range from $149,000 for a two-room Flexi unit to more than $585,000 for an executive flat in a mature town, excluding grants.

Applications for new flats in the BTO and ROF exercises can be submitted online at the HDB InfoWeb until Monday.

The next BTO exercise will take place in May, with 3,900 BTO flats in Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun expected to go on sale.