3kg of cannabis seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

3kg of cannabis was seized from a car at Woodlands Checkpoint.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Jun 09, 2017 09:53 pm

Three bundles of cannabis weighing 3kg were found hidden away in a 28-year-old Singaporean man’s car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (June 7) night.

The man was accompanied by another Singaporean, a 21-year-old man, in his Singapore-registered car when he was stopped by a checkpoint officer at 11.40pm, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint statement on Friday (June 9).

Two bundles of cannbis were found in the engine compartment and a third in a car boot compartment.

They are suspected to contain a total of 3kg of cannabis, worth an estimated $30,000.

The two men were arrested and handed over to CNB for further investigations.

If convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, the men can face the death penalty.

A thousand grams of cannabis can feed the addiction of about 143 abusers for a week.

CNB had seized 1.2kg of cannabis just this week in an islandwide operation. - THE STRAITS TIMES

