3kg of drugs worth more than $142,000 seized

A total of about 1.9kg of cannabis and 1.1kg of heroin were seized in the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) first major operation of the year. They are estimated to be worth more than $142,000 in total, CNB said yesterday.

The operation took place early on Monday morning near Evans Road in Bukit Timah where CNB officers spotted a 34-year-old Malaysian suspect.

Shortly after, two suspected local drug traffickers - a 46-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman - arrived in a van.

CNB officers arrested the local pair near Evans Road.

A check of the woman's locker at her workplace in Evans Road uncovered about 1,933g of cannabis, 665g of heroin and 40g of "Ice" or methamphetamine.

About 26g of cannabis was recovered from inside the van driven by the man.

The Malaysian was arrested later on Monday in Woodlands Avenue 3, and cash totalling $4,500 was recovered from him.

Follow-up investigations led to two more suspects being nabbed. Two local men, aged 56 and 62, were arrested at a unit in Jalan Bahagia later that day.

A total of about 461g in heroin was found inside the unit, and more than $16,400 in cash was recovered from the two men.

- LYDIA LAM