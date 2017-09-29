4 injured after bus crashes into walkway in Bedok

Three women and a man were injured after a double-decker SBS Transit bus crashed into a pedestrian walkway in Bedok yesterday.

One woman was trapped under the bus and had to be rescued with lifting equipment, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF was alerted to the incident outside Bedok Residences in Bedok North Drive at about 1.30pm.

The road was cordoned off, with some bus services diverted for about an hour.

Mr Leo Ng, 36, owner of a food stall, said he heard people shouting, followed by a bang.

He told The New Paper: "I saw a bus on the kerb right in front of the junction. I saw a woman lying beside one of the wheels. She had scratches on her and looked like she was in pain. There was a leg sticking out from a wheel... and I didn't want to look any more."

A 38-year-old man and three women, aged 33, 37 and 55, were taken to Changi General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The husband of one of the women, who declined to give his name, told TNP the trio worked in the same company.

His wife, who had a wound dressing on her forearm, and her colleague, whose foot was bandaged, declined comment.

SBS Transit's senior-vice president of corporate communications, Tammy Tan, said a team was sent to the hospital to extend support to the injured.

"We are very sorry that this has happened. Our priority is the well-being of the injured pedestrians," she said.

"Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations. We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists for the inconvenience caused."