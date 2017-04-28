4 stations on East-West line to open on June 18

The four new stations Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link (above) will shorten commuters’ journeys.

The four new stations Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road (above) and Tuas Link will shorten commuters’ journeys.

The four new stations Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent (above), Tuas West Road and Tuas Link will shorten commuters’ journeys.

The four new stations Gul Circle (above), Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link will shorten commuters’ journeys.

Four new MRT stations on the East-West Line will open in the west in June, cutting down some commuters' journeys by up to 35 minutes, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link will start serving the public from June 18, the LTA said.

The four above-ground stations beyond Joo Koon station are part of the new 7.5km Tuas West Extension, which is expected to serve 100,000 commuters daily, in particular workers in the Jurong and Tuas industrial estates, who will see their journeys shortened.

A journey from Ang Mo Kio to Tuas West, which currently takes about 100 minutes, would take 65 minutes instead with the new extension.

There will be a preview of the extension at an open house on June 16. All four stations will be opened to the public from noon to 8pm.

The LTA also said the existing bus service network will be enhanced, but details will be announced later.

INTEGRATED DEPOT

The Tuas West Extension project also includes the construction of the Tuas viaduct, which opened on Feb 18, and a 26ha integrated depot.

LTA will be holding roving exhibitions in the weeks leading up to the opening at four stations on the East-West Line - between 7am and 9am at Jurong East, Boon Lay, Pioneer and Joo Koon; and between 11am and 1pm at Boon Lay and Joo Koon.