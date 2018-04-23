$4.5m restoration of iconic Hindu temple in Little India complete

The iconic Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Little India has been restored to its full glory, after a $4.5 million makeover.

The 164-year-old temple - one of the oldest in Singapore - was re-sanctified yesterday in a consecration ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Some 40,000 Hindu devotees attended the ceremony, held on an auspicious date picked from the Hindu almanac.

The ceremony was touted as the most significant event on the Hindu calendar this year.

This is the first time PM Lee has visited a Hindu consecration ceremony since he assumed office in 2004. He had just arrived back in Singapore from a work trip in London.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, and Senior Minister of State for Education and Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary.

Built in 1854, the temple plays a yearly role as one of the start points for the Thaipusam procession. This is the fourth time renovations have been undertaken since it was declared a National Monument by the Preservation of Monuments Board in 1978.