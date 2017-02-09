4,800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint
The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized a total of 4,844 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday.
The ICA said yesterday that the cigarettes, which were uncovered after scanned images showed anomalies, were hidden among a consignment of cooking oil. The driver, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, his lorry and the cargo were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.
ICA said the potential duty and Goods and Services Tax of the cigarettes evaded amounted to $382,600 and $23,320 respectively. - THE STRAITS TIMES