4,800 cartons of duty-unpaid  cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized a total of 4,844 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a Malaysia-registered lorry at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday.

The ICA said yesterday that the cigarettes, which were uncovered after scanned images showed anomalies, were hidden among a consignment of cooking oil. The driver, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, his lorry and the cargo were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.