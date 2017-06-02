493 students recognised at first Madrasah Student Awards

(From left) Madrasah students Siti Nur Amirah, Nazifah Mursyidah, Muhammad Safwan Rosli and Zaid Hisham with Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, who presented the awards.

Waking up at 2am to study before her exams has paid off for Siti Nur Amirah, 16.

Yesterday, she was one of 493 madrasah students recognised for secular and religious achievements at the inaugural Madrasah Student Awards at Singapore Expo.

Four categories of awards were given to the top 5 per cent of students from each cohort, from primary to pre-university, in the six full-time madrasahs, with 125 students winning more than one award.

The Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, who presented the awards, said it was "a wonderful beginning" for the madrasah community.

"We hope more students will continue to do well and excel.

"And I hope the inaugural award becomes an inspiration for future generations of students so they can continue to realise that if they do well, they will be rewarded."

The awards are funded by grants from the Government and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

A total of $181,500 were disbursed, with each award worth between $200 and $400.

Siti, who is taking her O levels this year, said of her best overall performances in secular and religious subjects: "It's an encouragement for me.

"I also know not to be complacent in the future because my schoolwork will only get harder."