5 cases of unauthorised activities between May 2010 and Aug 2015: SCDF
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has a zero tolerance policy against unauthorised activities such as "ragging", and continually reinforces the deterrent measures against such activities.
Measures include a "Whistle Blowing Programme", where SCDF officers can report wrongful practices to their immediate supervisors, unit or commanders.
New recruits and enlistees are briefed on these procedures.
SCDF also conducts briefings on anti-ragging awareness for all personnel, and anti-ragging videos and posters are regularly distributed.
Despite this, SCDF acknowledges the existence of such activities in the force, and highlighted five cases of unauthorised activities from May 2010 to August 2015.
The incidents led to the punishment of officers with up to 40 days detention in the SCDF Detention Barracks.
- May 2010 Two new SCDF officers were forced into their fire station's pump well as part of their initiation. After they reported the incident, the officers involved were sent for detention.
- April 2014 Two officers were sent for detention after spraying water at two new officers and using a dirty mop to hit their heads and humiliate them.
- Jan 2015 Three officers were sent for detention for splashing water on another officer with a toilet hose.
- March 2015 Three officers applied toothpaste and sprayed water on three other officers who were sleeping. They were sent for detention.
- Aug 2015 Four officers sprayed white paint on a new officer, and were sent for detention.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now