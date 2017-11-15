5 tobacco retailers' licences suspended

The licences of five tobacco retailers who sold cigarettes to minors under the age of 18 have been suspended for six months, the Health Sciences Authority said in a press release yesterday.

The suspensions were issued between August and last month, following the agency's ground surveillance and enforcement activities. The five outlets, all first offenders, did not ask for any identification to verify their customers' ages, claiming they were busy or that the minors looked older than they were.

The five outlets involved were Prime City at 123 Bedok North Street 2, Tai Wanderful at 49 Stirling Road, Hock Siang Cheng Joss Sticks Trading Enterprise at 548 Woodlands Drive 44, Yi Cheng Department Store at 477 Pasir Ris Drive 6 and 7-Eleven located at 744 Bedok Reservoir Road.

- FABIAN KOH