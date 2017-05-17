500 local IP addresses affected by WannaCry worm

Home and business computers tied to some 500 Internet protocol addresses in Singapore could have been infected by the global ransomware WannaCry, the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) said last night.

But their files might not be encrypted, said Mr Dan Yock Hau, director of the National Cyber Incident Response Centre.

The centre is a unit of CSA, which is working with the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Internet service providers (ISPs) to inform the potentially affected users, who are advised to patch and clean up their systems.

CSA maintained that no information infrastructure in critical sectors such as healthcare, transport, telecommunications and finance had been affected.

There were a small number of calls from businesses and members of the public wanting to find out more about ransomware prevention and patching, CSA said.

It said there were no calls asking for help to recover from the ransomware.

CSA will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Help is available via e-mail at singcert@csa.gov.sg or by calling 6323-5052.

The public can check www.csa.gov.sg/singcert for any advisory.