500 people run with durians for charity

Participants came up with creative ways to hold on to durians while running.

From egg cartons to styrofoam boxes, baskets to gloves, residents of Ang Mo Kio and Hougang yesterday came up with creative ways to hold on to durians while running.

About 500 people participated in the 5km Run for Good Durian Run yesterday morning.

They paid $15 to take part in the run, after which they got to enjoy the durians they carried, along with coconuts.

Proceeds from the run were donated to the Ang Mo Kio-Hougang CCC Community Development and Welfare Fund.

At Sengkang too, residents were treated to the King of Fruits.

Throughout the day, about 4,000 residents dropped in at the Sengkang Community Club to feast on 10,000kg of durian.

This was the second durian day organised by the Sengkang Central Grassroots Organisations.