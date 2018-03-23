5,000 free meals this Sunday to raise awareness about food wastage

Vegetables that would otherwise be discarded due to blemishes or oversupply will be used to cook 5,000 free meals this Sunday.

The event, called Feeding the 5,000, is aimed at raising awareness about food wastage.

Gone Adventurin, a Singapore-based sustainability research and implementation company, is organising the first Asian edition of Feeding the 5,000, a global movement that has seen similar events in over 40 global locations.

It will take place at City Square Mall from 11am to 3pm, with a vegetarian and halal buffet spread that will be served free to 5,000 members of the public.

Gone Adventurin founder and chief executive Ashwin Subramaniam said the company was inspired by British activist Tristam Stuart, who started the Feed the 5,000 events.

"As part of Singapore's vision of being a zero-waste nation, this is the perfect opportunity to bring together like-minded individuals to kick-start the conversation and raise awareness of what can be done, even at home, to reduce food waste," he said.

The National Environment Agency's annual waste statistics show that 809,800 tonnes of food went to waste last year.

The ingredients for the meals will mostly be discarded produce from the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Market and Little India, with rice and noodles contributed by donors. They are being collected by volunteers from SG Food Rescue.

Its co-founder Daniel Tay said: "We rescue food from being thrown away and distribute it to people who use it."

While edible, the vegetables are discarded by retailers who deem them unsellable for such reasons as over-supply, cosmetic blemishes, or smaller sizes, Mr Tay added.

There will also be cooking demonstrations at the event, including a dessert workshop by food writer and chef Michael Lim, 49, from food website The Travelling Gourmet.

Dr Lim, who will demonstrate how to transform bruised fruit into tantalising desserts, said: "People might throw away food because they don't look appealing, but the best chefs will never waste food.

"I hope to show people that the ugly duckling can become a beautiful swan."