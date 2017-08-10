53-year-old arrested for flying drone at Marina Barrage on National Day

A 53-year-old man was arrested on National Day for flying a drone at Marina Barrage.

The police spotted him flying the device within the Special Events Area at 3.01pm on Aug 9.

Unauthorised flying of unmanned aerial vehicles is not allowed for 24 hours on National Day.

A police spokesman said the man was arrested and his drone seized.

The area around Marina Bay was marked as a special event area, with boundaries including Marina Boulevard, Victoria Street, Middle Road, Beach Road and the Marina Barrage carpark.

Superintendent Tay Wee Li, assistant director of the police's major security events division, had previously been reported saying that there would be stricter enforcement against drones this year as there has been a worldwide trend where "adversaries will use drones as a means of attack for any event or crowd congregation area".

Enforcement was also stepped up as there was an aerial display during the National Day Parade.

The penalty for the offence is a jail term of up to 12 months and/or a fine of up to $20,000 for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $40,000 and/or jailed for up to 15 months.

Police investigations are ongoing.