58 nabbed for gambling, vice-related offences

A total of 58 men and women were arrested and $19,000 worth of illegal items seized in Geylang during a four-day multi-agency joint operation that ended last Saturday morning.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division and supported by officers from the Singapore Customs, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau, Criminal Investigation Department and Health Sciences Authority, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Forty-five men and three women aged between 17 and 77 were arrested under the Common Gaming Houses Act, while two women aged 30 and 43 were arrested for vice-related offences.

Seven men and a woman aged between 23 and 47 were also arrested for various offences, including theft, peddling of contraband cigarettes and illegal health products such as sexual enhancement drugs, cough mixtures and sleeping pills.

The items seized have an estimated street value of $19,000, the statement added. Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.