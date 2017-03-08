$5m to embrace innovation and enhance productivity

With the tightening labour market and technological disruptions, municipal services delivery will have to adapt and become more efficient.

For this to happen, $5 million will be set aside by the Municipal Services Office (MSO) for its partner agencies, said Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu yesterday.

From May, partner agencies can tap into the fund to develop technological initiatives that enhance productivity involving municipal services.

Ms Fu told the House during the Committee of Supply debate: "We facilitate the participation of the relevant agencies, coordinate efforts and remove road-blocks to projects that cut across different agencies. We also aim to promote the application of one agency's technology in other areas so we can achieve greater benefit from the technology use."

Ms Fu cited the example of GovTech's prototype of a height sensor for grass-cutting, which MSO is working on with Spring Singapore to find a commercial solution.

The sensor measures the height of grass as the contractor trims it. This allows him to check his work against prescribed standards, and perform rectification works if needed before leaving the site.

"NParks officers can monitor the contractors' work remotely, thus reducing the need for physical inspection. A better outcome for grass-cutting is achieved with fewer man-hours required," said Ms Fu, who oversees the MSO.

It ultimately hopes to change how agencies work and collaborate with each other.

Said Ms Fu: "We want to create a work environment where agencies feel supported to explore new ways of doing things and try new technologies; ...a system where different parts of the Government work well together and collaborate with the private sector and community."