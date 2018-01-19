60 evacuated after Serangoon flat fire
More than 60 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a second-storey unit at Block 147, Serangoon North Avenue 1, around 7.10pm yesterday. Two women were taken to hospital after complaining of breathlessness. A man was rescued from a second-storey window by firefighters who later put out the blaze.
