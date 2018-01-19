Singapore

60 evacuated after Serangoon flat fire

xxx
TNP PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Jan 19, 2018 06:00 am

More than 60 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a second-storey unit at Block 147, Serangoon North Avenue 1, around 7.10pm yesterday. Two women were taken to hospital after complaining of breathlessness. A man was rescued from a second-storey window by firefighters who later put out the blaze.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY

Singapore

Schools on alert over kidnap scares

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD