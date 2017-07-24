60 suspects arrested in 3-day Geylang raids

During a three-day raid in Geylang that ended last Friday, 44 men aged between 17 and 65 were arrested for promoting public gaming and gaming in public, said the police in a statement yesterday.

Streets and hotels in Geylang were raided by officers from multiple agencies during a three-day operation that ended last Friday, leading to the arrest of 60 suspects.

Among the suspects were four men who were arrested for peddling contraband cigarettes and the illegal sale of cough mixture and tablets, which had a total street value of more than $11,000, said the police in a statement yesterday.

Police added that seven women were also arrested for vice-related offences committed in residential units, while four men were arrested for drug-related offences.

A total of 44 men aged between 17 and 65 years old were arrested for promoting public gaming and gaming in public. A 34-year-old man was arrested under the Secret Society Act. Investigations against all the suspects are ongoing.

The operation was led by Bedok Police Division, and involved enforcement officers from the Singapore Customs, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Criminal Investigation Department and Health Sciences Authority.

The success of the operation was a result of the support of all the agencies involved, and the professionalism of the officers, said Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee in the statement.