61 Singapore Flyer passengers safe after ‘technical issue’

The Singapore Flyer suspended operations yesterday due to a "technical issue".

A spokesman for the Singapore Flyer told The Straits Times that all 61 passengers on board were "brought to ground safely when the incident occurred at about 9am".

It is unclear when the Flyer will reopen to the public.

However, the spokesman said the Flyer is likely to remain closed today pending any further developments.

"Until we have more clarity on the technical issue, we continue to suspend flight operations," said the spokesman.

She added that the Flyer was working closely with the relevant authorities and specialist professional engineers to find out the cause of the technical issue that occurred.

"We have informed affected passengers to contact us or our travel partners with any questions related to the cancellation of their flights," said the spokesman.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Flyer said it will be conducting "a thorough check" before resuming the rides.