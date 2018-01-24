62 dockless bicycles impounded by LTA

LTA impounded 62 indiscriminately parked bicycles during the operation, which was carried out between Jan 15 and 21.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded 62 dockless bicycles from bike-sharing companiesthat were parked indiscriminately in a week-long operation this month.

In a Facebook post yesterday, LTA said the bicycles belong to three operators - oBike, ofo and Mobike.

The enforcement operation was carried out between Jan 15 and 21 in Yuan Ching Road, Alexandra, Woodlands Centre Road and Dunearn Road.

Twenty-four bicycles were from oBike, 22 from ofo and 16 from Mobike.

"These bicycles were found to be causing inconvenience or obstructing footpaths," LTA said.

Removal notices were issued for a total of 292 bicycles found on footpaths.

The 62 that were impounded had not been removed within half a day.

LTA said that it has been working with bike-sharing operators to remind them to remove bicycles that are parked indiscriminately.

The authority also called on operators to ensure that users park their bicycles in designated parking spaces.

Bike-sharing operators may face a fine of up to $500 for each indiscriminately parked bicycle, LTA said. - NG HUIWEN