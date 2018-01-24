Singapore

62 dockless bicycles impounded by LTA

LTA impounded 62 indiscriminately parked bicycles during the operation, which was carried out between Jan 15 and 21. PHOTO: LTA/FACEBOOK
Jan 24, 2018 06:00 am

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded 62 dockless bicycles from bike-sharing companiesthat were parked indiscriminately in a week-long operation this month.

In a Facebook post yesterday, LTA said the bicycles belong to three operators - oBike, ofo and Mobike.

The enforcement operation was carried out between Jan 15 and 21 in Yuan Ching Road, Alexandra, Woodlands Centre Road and Dunearn Road.

Twenty-four bicycles were from oBike, 22 from ofo and 16 from Mobike.

"These bicycles were found to be causing inconvenience or obstructing footpaths," LTA said.

Removal notices were issued for a total of 292 bicycles found on footpaths.

Singapore

The 62 that were impounded had not been removed within half a day.

LTA said that it has been working with bike-sharing operators to remind them to remove bicycles that are parked indiscriminately.

The authority also called on operators to ensure that users park their bicycles in designated parking spaces.

Bike-sharing operators may face a fine of up to $500 for each indiscriminately parked bicycle, LTA said. - NG HUIWEN

Transport