62-year-old e-bike rider arrested for allegedly assaulting man at Hougang Avenue 7

A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital after allegedly being assaulted by an e-scooter rider.

A 62-year-old electric bicycle (e-bike) rider who allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man last Thursday (May 18) along Hougang Avenue 7 has been arrested by police.

The suspect, who was nabbed on Saturday (May 27), will be charged for a negligent act which endangers life or the personal safety of others, said the police in a statement.

According to an account posted on Facebook by the victim’s daughter, known only as Hui Ying, her father was crossing the road at about 9.30pm that day when the assault took place.

She said the rider had been speeding and the plastic bag her father held “accidentally brushed the man on his helmet”.

The rider then stopped and allegedly assaulted her father, and two passers-by are said to have rushed to his aid.

The rider fled when Ms Hui Ying’s father said he was going to call the police.

The injuries he is said to have received include punches to his chest and face, cuts to his left eye and his lips and several bruises.

Ms Hui Ying said her father was in hospital from his injuries and a heart attack that he suffered after the incident.

After follow-up investigations officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division arrested the suspect on Saturday (May 27).

If convicted, he can be jailed forÂ up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.

- THE STRAITS TIMES