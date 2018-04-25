63-year-old killed by lorry loved to help others: Family and friends

The family and friends of Mr Yap Soon Huat, 63, who was killed when a lorry hit him and two others on Monday, say he was generous and loved to help others.

"He was always calm and kind," a relative, who spoke on behalf of the Yap family, told The Straits Times at his wake in Sengkang. "We would always go to him whenever we needed advice or help."

The Straits Times understands that Mr Yap was working at the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) before he died.

More than 40 of his colleagues, as well as friends and relatives, attended the wake .

"He gave so much to others. He would deliver food to NKF patients at their doorstep, and have lunch with them every week," said the relative, who declined to be named.

The Yap family has expressed hope that through this incident, drivers will learn to be more responsible, and that those responsible will be dealt with by the law.

- ESTHER KOH & LINETTE LAI