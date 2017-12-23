7 cars and taxi involved in chain collision on PIE

Four of the five people who were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital suffered minor injuries.

Seven cars and a CityCab taxi were involved in a chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday afternoon.

A video of the aftermath has been circulating online.

​The police said that they were alerted to the accident that involved seven cars and a taxi at 12.07pm.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that it responded to the accident on the PIE towards Changi Airport, near the Toa Payoh Lorong 2 exit, at 12.10pm.

Five people aged between 22 and 62 were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The Straits Times understands that four of them suffered minor injuries. A video of the accident on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed eight cars lined up on the first lane.

At least one car appeared severely damaged, with pieces of its front bumper strewn across the road.