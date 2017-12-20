7 fridges lined up along HDB corridor in Simei riles resident

Residents had to squeeze through the 1m-wide space to get to their units.

Seven refrigerators along a corridor on the seventh floor of a Housing Board flat in Simei, has caused a neighbour to get hot under the collar over the clutter.

The appliances were at the corridor at Block 136, Simei Street 1, Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday.

A resident, who gave her name only as Madam Shen, 48, told Shin Min that her neighbour often clutters up the walkway outside their units.

"My neighbour used to put bicycles outside, but it has become more ridiculous - she has even placed sofas, dining tables, cabinets and television sets outside," she said.

"A few days ago, my neighbour placed seven large fridges outside her home. There's just a 1m-wide space left. Only one person can walk through at a time."

Madam Shen added that the clutter was a fire hazard. She said she was worried about residents' safety and hoped the authorities would take measures.

The refrigerators belong to the boss of a moving company who gave her name as Aisi.

The 42-year-old told Shin Min that there was a hole in the ceiling of her warehouse and she had moved the fridges to the corridor as she was afraid rainwater would leak and damaged them.

The ceiling is being repaired and she said she would move the fridges back.

"The repairs need just a few days and will be finished in about two to three days. It costs $800 to $1,000 to rent another warehouse space, so I brought the fridges home," she said.

APOLOGISED

She added that she has explained the situation to her neighbours and apologised.

According to HDB's website, residents are advised to keep common areas clear of obstruction.