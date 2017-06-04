7 injured, including children, after 4-vehicle accident in Woodlands

The collision involve two cars and two lorries happened along Woodlands Avenue 5 shortly before 6am

Seven people aged 10 to 35 were sent to hospital after an accident in Woodlands on Sunday (June 4) morning.

The chain collision involving two cars and two lorries happened along Woodlands Avenue 5, towards Woodlands Avenue 9, shortly before 6am.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 5.57am.

Five people aged between 16 and 35 were taken Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while two children, aged 10 and 11, taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

All seven were still conscious.

Facebook user Nur’Ain Rosman posted photos and video footage of the incident on Facebook, and said that the two cars and one lorry were her friend’s vehicles.

She told Stomp that five of her friends were victims of the accident, and suffered injuries such as fractured limbs, abrasions and a dislocated jaw.

Police investigations are ongoing.

-THE STRAITS TIMES