8 arrested, half a kilo of Ice seized in CNB operations

File photo of bags containing the drug methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized more than half a kilogramme of methamphetamine, which is also known as Ice, and arrested eight individuals.

This occurred following two operations conducted on Tuesday (July 4), according to a CNB statement released on Wednesday.

Three suspects were apprehended in early evening in the Senja Road area following surveillance by CNB officers.

When the trio split up, officers followed one man, a 32-year-old male Singaporean, to a multi-storey carpark and caught him with 17g of the narcotic in his possession.

Another group of officers arrested the other two suspects — both male Singaporeans aged 33 and 30 — at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Senja Road. Around 360g of Ice was found in a bag belonging to the 33-year-old.

In another operation, a raid on a 29-year-old suspected trafficker's hideout in Yishun led to the arrest of four suspected abusers in the vicinity. Officers recovered around 138g of Ice from the 29-year-old's unit in the area of Yishun Avenue 11.

Following a quick investigation, officers raided a nearby unit and arrested four — a 23-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 26-year-old male and a 49-year-old male, all Singaporeans. Around 60g of Ice was seized along with cannabis and Ecstasy tablets.

Investigations into the eight suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, an offender faces the death penalty if the amount of trafficked methamphetamine exceeds 250g.