$8,000 worth of Grab rides after giving birth in GrabCar

Madam Liyana and Mr Musaddiq with their son Ahmad.

A woman who gave birth in a GrabCar, and her husband, have received $8,000 worth of rides from Grab.

Madam Liyana, 28, gave birth to a boy, Ahmad Luqmaan, who was about two weeks premature, on Aug 12 as Mr Alvinder Singh, 28, was driving the couple to the National University Hospital.

Grab officials and Mr Singh, 28, visited Madam Liyana and Mr Musaddiq Khamis, 27, at home on Friday, and also gave a Grab-branded onesie to baby Ahmad.

Mr Musaddiq, an airport emergency officer, who was grateful for the gifts, told The New Paper: "It was a good reunion and catch-up session with Alvin.

"I'm also happy for the gifts Grab presented us with as I didn't expect anything."

On Aug 12, Madam Liyana felt herself going into labour during the ride.

And while Mr Musaddiq helped deliver the baby, Mr Singh played classical music to calm the situation and regularly checked on the couple.

Baby Ahmad was due only on Aug 28.- CHARMAINE SOH