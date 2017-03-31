880,000 HDB homes to benefit from rebates

About 880,000 HDB households will receive $120 million worth of rebates for service and conservancy charges (S&CC) in financial year 2017.

The rebate, aimed at providing additional support to households, was announced during last month's Budget.

Each eligible household will receive a rebate of 1½to 3½months, depending on the flat type. Those eligible will receive more details in a letter from today.

To be disbursed in April, July, October and January next year, the rebates will be used to offset S&CC payments directly.

For households that pay via Giro, town councils will make the necessary arrangements with banks.

Residents seeking more information on their S&CC payment and account status can contact their respective town councils, or the inquiry line on 1800-866-3078. The line is open from Mondays to Fridays between 8.30am and 5pm.