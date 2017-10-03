880,000 households to get GST voucher

About 880,000 households in Singapore will receive a GST voucher of up to $95 to offset part of their utilities bills this month, said the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

Households living in one- and two-room Housing Board flats will receive $95, while those living in three- and four-room flats will receive $85 and $75, respectively, it said in a statement.

Those living in five-room flats will receive $65, and those in executive or multi-generation homes will receive $55.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this goods and services tax voucher.

The annual Utilities-Save rebate is distributed every three months and aims to help lower overall household expenses.