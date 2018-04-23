89-year-old killed by falling branch was an independent man: Family

While his children wanted him to live with them, Mr Muhammed Sesin, 89, preferred to be independent, living alone in a Housing Board flat in North Bridge Road.

At about 5.30am on Saturday, he was walking to nearby Sultan Plaza where he worked as a cleaner when a falling tree branch hit and killed him.

One of his daughters-in-law, Madam Masnawiah Mansor, 53, said she was shocked when a family member told her the news.

"My father-in-law was very healthy. Many of us asked him to move in with us, but he liked to be independent. He was jovial and worked hard," she said.

Mr Muhammed chose to remain in his flat after his wife died in 2007.

The elderly man, who was buried yesterday afternoon, left behind 13 children and more than 30 grandchildren as well as 20 great-grandchildren.

After the burial, family members met Jalan Besar GRC MP and Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua at Mr Muhammed's flat.

Ms Phua later told The Straits Times: "We will render any assistance the family needs. It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened, the first time in our GRC."

She added: "Because there are many elderly residents in the area, I have asked the Jalan Besar Town Council for a faster and more aggressive push to make sure all the areas are safe, and the trees are removed if they are not deemed to be safe."

The town council said the tree in the incident was inspected by an arborist last December, along with other trees in the estate. The next inspection is scheduled for June.

It said on Facebook on Saturday, following the incident, that there is "an active horticulture maintenance programme" in place.

Trees in the town are inspected by an arborist every six months, and major pruning is carried out where necessary, it said.

General maintenance is carried out once a month, on top of the half-yearly programme, it added.