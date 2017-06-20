9 publications by Singaporean banned for extremist content

Nine publications by a Singaporean author have just been gazetted as prohibited.

The Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) said today (June 20) that the publications by Rasul Dahri contain extremist religious views, including the rejection of the idea of a secular state and a call to Muslims to establish an Islamic state.

The books, by two publishers in Johor Bahru, have been prohibited under the Undesirable Publications Act, and the prohibition is effective starting tomorrow (June 21).

Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, said the author had "betrayed the values that Singapore has held so close to us".

"We will not allow his radical teachings and his extremist ideology to take root in Singapore," he said.

"We will do whatever we can, with security agencies as well as community organisations such as the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to safeguard our community against extremism."

In a statement, Muis condemned the author and his teachings.

"Mr Rasul Dahri has been known to maintain exclusivist, hardline and extreme positions in Islam," read the statement.

"He has made statements both in his videos and his publications that are exclusivist in nature and dangerous in that they promote enmity, strife and potentially violence not only towards Muslims but also other religious communities and the state.

"Muis advises Muslims to avoid such teachings, which are totally unsuited for Singapore's multi-cultural society and may lead to extremism in religious thought and practice."

The council advised that Singaporeans who encounter any individuals teaching and preaching such ideas should report them to Muis at 6359 1199 or the Asatizah Recognition Board, which oversees a scheme to endorse qualified Islamic teachers in Singapore, at 6604 8568.

Members of the public who are in possession of the gazetted materials are advised to hand them to the Police, failing which they will be liable to a fine, imprisonment, or both.

List of Prohibited Publications by Rasul Bin Dahri

1. Setiap Bid'ah Menyesatkan

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1997

2. Hukum Mengenai Rokok & Mencukur Janggut

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1997

3. Salah Faham Dr. Harun Din Dalam Persoalan: Bid'ah & Percanggahannya (Edisi Baru)

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1998

4. Siri 1: Bahaya Tariqat Sufi / Tasawuf Terhadap Masyarakat

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 1998

5. Siri 2: Imam Syafie (Rahimahullah) Mengharamkan Kenduri Arwah, Tahlilan, Yasinan dan Selamatan

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2001

6. Siri 5: Kebatilan dan Kemungkaran Berzanji & Perayaan Maulid Nabi (Sallallahu 'Alaihi Wa-Sallam)

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2001

7. Siri 7: Amalan-amalan Bid'ah Pada Bulan Sya'ban

Publisher: Perniagaan Jahabersa, Taman Kempas, Johor Bahru, 2002

8. Tauhid Hakimiyah & Khawarij: Punca Demonstrasi, Pemberontakan, Pecah-belah dan Pengkafiran

Publisher: Syarikat Ummul Qura Enterprise, Majidi Baru, Johor Bahru, 2012

9. Demokrasi, Pilihanraya & Mengundi: Satu Kajian Menurut Al-Quran & As-Sunnah

Publisher: Syarikat Ummul Qura Enterprise, Majidi Baru, Johor Bahru, 2013