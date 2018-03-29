900,000 households to get S&CC rebates

About 900,000 Singaporean households in Housing Board flats will receive rebates for service and conservancy charges from next month, as part of Budget 2018.

Over the months of April, July, October, as well as January next year, each eligible household will receive between 1½ and 3½ months of rebate, depending on their flat type, said the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

Households in one- and two-room flats will receive a total of 3½ months of rebate, while those in three- and four-room flats can expect 2½ months of rebate.

Those in five-room flats will receive two months of rebate, and households in executive or multi-generation flats will get 1½ months of rebate.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible.

Eligible households will receive a letter from end-March with more details.

For households that pay their charges through Giro, their respective town councils will make the necessary arrangements with their banks, said the Ministry of Finance.

Last month, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced during Budget 2018 that the rebates on service and conservancy charges will continue for another year, which will cost the Government $126 million.

Residents can contact their respective town councils if they have inquiries about their payment and account status, or call 1800-866-3078 from Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 5pm, or e-mail sccrebates@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg. - CHARMAINE NG