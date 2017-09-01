94 drug offenders arrested in three day operation

Drugs and drug paraphernalia recovered from CNB operation at Jalan Kayu on Aug 28

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out a three-day islandwide operation, from Monday (Aug 28) morning to Thursday morning, arresting a total of 94 drug offenders.

About 60g of Ice, 25g of heroin, 310g of cannabis and six Ecstasy tablets were seized in the operation.

The areas the operation covered include Boon Lay, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marsiling, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands.

On Monday, CNB officers arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean man, suspected of drug trafficking, in the vicinity of Jalan Kayu.

Officers recovered a total of 38g of Ice and six Ecstasy tablets in the unit, as well as other items including digital weighing scales, empty plastic packaging and improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

Three suspected female drug abusers - a 28-year-old and two 34-year-olds, all Singaporeans - were also arrested in the unit.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested people are ongoing.