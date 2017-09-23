94 works of art for Lee Kuan Yew's would-be 94th birthday

Sitting inside a loft in Clarke Quay are two paintings - one of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, the other of a room in his 38, Oxley Road, house.

They are part of the 94 worksin The Tao of Lee Kuan Yew art exhibition, which started on Sept 16 - Mr Lee's birthday - to commemorate what would have been his 94th birthday.

Held at INSTINC in Soho2@The Central, the exhibition ends tomorrow.

The seven artists featured had got together to plan for it two years after Mr Lee's death on March 23, 2015.

Mr Chen Yi Quan, 34, one of the exhibition's artists and main organiser, said: "After Mr Lee's death, there were a lot of exhibitions commemorating him. I wanted to do something that was not run-of-the-mill."

Inspired by Mr Lee's integration of Chinese philosophies with Western ideologies, Mr Chen scoured online platforms for interviews Mr Lee gave to get inspiration for the 25 works of art he contributed to the exhibition.

The exhibition also features Mr Chen's pet, a two-headed turtle, a symbol of peace and harmony.

Other artists involved include Miss Samantha Lo, who was arrested in 2012 for spray painting "My Grandfather's Road" on public roads.

Miss Lo's contribution, first shown in 2015 at her solo exhibition at The Substation gallery, is a visual pun combining American street-artist Shepard Fairey's iconic "Obey" poster and the Hokkien phrase for "your father".

She told The New Paper: "My artwork resonates with the theme of the current exhibition and is a meaningful way to remember Mr Lee's legacy."