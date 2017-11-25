98.4% of PSLE pupils qualify for secondary school

This year, Singapore maintained its record performance at the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

Out of the 38,942 pupils who sat for the exam this year, 98.4 per cent of them can go on to a secondary school - similar to last year's cohort.

About two-thirds, or 66.2 per cent, are eligible for the Express stream; 21.4 per cent qualify for the Normal (Academic) stream; and 10.7 per cent qualify for the Normal (Technical) stream.

RETAKE

Those who took the PSLE for the first time but did not qualify for any of the above may either retake the exam next year or apply to Assumption Pathway School or NorthLight School.

Pupils who have taken the PSLE more than once will be preferentially offered a place in these two schools.

Eligible pupils can submit their secondary school choices online via the Secondary One Internet System, which can be accessed from the Ministry of Education (MOE)'s S1 Posting Exercise website (www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise).

Online submissions will close on Thursday at 3pm.

Physical forms can also be submitted through the pupil's primary school.

Posting results will be released on Dec 21. Pupils are to report to their secondary schools on Dec 22 at 8.30am.

As for the 307 compulsory education-exempted pupils who took the PSLE, one from San Yu Adventist School and 14 who were home-schooled did not meet the PSLE benchmark.

Home-schooled children who did not meet the benchmark have to re-sit the PSLE next year. If they wish to enrol in a mainstream primary school to prepare for the exam, MOE will facilitate their admissions.

MOE will also do the same for those who have met the PSLE benchmark and wish to attend a mainstream secondary school. - FOO JIE YING