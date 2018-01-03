About 880,000 HDB households to receive utilities rebate this month

About 880,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will receive the next instalment of the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

Households will receive a U-Save rebate of up to $95, or up to $380 annually, depending on their HDB flat type.

Households in one- and two-room flats will receive $95, those in three-room flats will receive $85, and those in four-room flats will get $75, said MOF.

Families living in five-room flats will receive $65, and those in executive or multi-generation flats will get $55.

For more information, the public can call SP Services on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg

They can also visit www.gstvoucher.gov.sg to learn more. - RAFFAELLA NATHAN CHARLES