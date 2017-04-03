WHAT IS ADVANCE CARE PLANNING (ACP)?

It is a series of conversations that help patients decide on their future healthcare options.

Patients are guided by trained facilitators in these discussions. They also nominate someone who can make decisions on the patient's behalf.

The discussion guides the medical team in making decisions when crisis strikes and the patient is no longer able to communicate. It is free.

WHO CAN DO ACP?

There are three plan types: for healthy adults, those with progressive, life-limiting illnesses, and those expected to die within a year.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM ADVANCE MEDICAL DIRECTIVE (AMD) AND THE LASTING POWER OF ATTORNEY (LPA)?

The LPA appoints donees to make decisions - both financial and personal - for patients who lose mental capacity. The AMD is an advance directive stating your preference not to have extraordinary life-sustaining treatment.

Both are legally binding documents and come up during ACP discussions.

The ACP is not a legal document, and only serves as a guide for decision-making when the patient becomes unable to communicate.