About adenoviral pneumonia
Adenoviruses are a family of viruses that account for 5 per cent to 10 per cent of all feverish illnesses in infants and young children.
They are frequently associated with upper respiratory tract syndromes, such as pharyngitis or flu-like illness, but can also cause pneumonia.
Transmission of adenovirus usually occurs through coughing and sneezing, and less frequently from contaminated surfaces.
Most adenoviral diseases are self-limiting, although fatal infections can occur in people with a weakened immune system and infrequently in healthy children and adults.
Antiviral therapy is generally reserved for people with weakened immune systems and patients with severe disease.
- ELAINE LEE
Source: Dr Ram Ramanathan, Consultant, Department of Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, National University Heart Centre Singapore