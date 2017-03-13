About adenoviral pneumonia

Adenoviruses are a family of viruses that account for 5 per cent to 10 per cent of all feverish illnesses in infants and young children.

They are frequently associated with upper respiratory tract syndromes, such as pharyngitis or flu-like illness, but can also cause pneumonia.

Transmission of adenovirus usually occurs through coughing and sneezing, and less frequently from contaminated surfaces.

Most adenoviral diseases are self-limiting, although fatal infections can occur in people with a weakened immune system and infrequently in healthy children and adults.

Antiviral therapy is generally reserved for people with weakened immune systems and patients with severe disease.

- ELAINE LEE