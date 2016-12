E-mail this article

What: Beyond 'O' Level Seminar

For: Students awaiting O level results and their parents

When: Saturday, Jan 7, 2017

Time: Seminar starts at 10am. Registration and breakfast from 9am.

Where: Temasek Convention Centre, Temasek Polytechnic

Cost: Free

How to register: Online via the Temasek Polytechnic website: www.tp.edu.sg/beyondolevel

For enquiries, call 6780 6027 and 6780 6556 or e-mail outreach@tp.edu.sg