BEYOND 'O' LEVEL SEMINAR

FOR

Students awaiting O-level results and their parents

WHEN

Saturday

TIME

Register your attendance at 9am. Breakfast provided. Seminar starts at 10am.

WHERE

Temasek Convention Centre, Temasek Polytechnic

COST

Free

HOW TO REGISTER

Online via the Temasek Polytechnic website: www.tp.edu.sg/beyondolevel.

For inquiries, call 6780-6027 and 6780-6556 or e-mail outreach@tp.edu.sg.