About market depth

Market depth (MD), also known as Level 2 market data, displays the number of buy and sell orders of each price level of a listed security (for example, stocks or exchange-traded funds), up to 20 levels of pending orders on each buy and sell side.

In simple terms, it shows the different price levels which buyers are willing to buy and sellers willing to sell at any given time, with buyers represented on the left and sellers on the right in the order book.

The data is in real time and the orders shown change constantly during pre-open session to market close.

MD information is available on all trading platforms upon subscription with your broker.

For more info, go to www.sgxacademy.com/marketdepth