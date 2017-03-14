About MSF's Fostering Scheme

The Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Fostering Scheme will have its 61st birthday this year.

Children below 18 in need of a safe, stable and nurturing home are placed in alternative care arrangement.

The scheme has 420 foster parents and 430 foster children. By 2020, MSF hopes to have 500 foster parents caring for about 600 children.

A foster parent must be at least 25 years old, must have at least attained secondary school education and a minimum monthly household income of $2,000.Applicants and their family members must go through an interview. Home visits will also be conducted to ensure safety features are in place.

Approved foster parents undergo training before a suitable foster child is assigned. The entire application process takes about two to three months.

Every foster child is given a monthly allowance of $936, or $1,114 for a child with special needs.

Medical fees for foster children are covered, and MSF also funds each foster child for one enrichment course per year.

For more information about the scheme, call 6354 8799, write in to fostering@msf.gov.sg, or visit www.msf.gov.sg/Fostering