About Ngee Ann Poly Open House

NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC OPEN HOUSE

WHEN

Thursday to Saturday

TIME

10am to 6pm

A DAY WITH NP FAM!

WHAT

Lets prospective students experience NP just like its students do each day. They can attend actual bite-sized classes, studio and lab sessions and meet lecturers from the various courses. Beyond lessons, participants will also get to try out different CCAs, have lunch at Makan Place and hang out at OurSpace.

WHEN

Saturday, 11am, noon, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 3pm

ALL ABOUT POLY EDUCATION: A FORUM FOR PARENTS

WHAT

The forum provides an overview of what poly education is all about. Parents will learn to assess if their children will benefit from a poly learning environment, and pick up tips on how they can coach their children to make wise decisions.

WHEN

Saturday, 10am and 2.30pm, and Thursday, Jan 12, 7.30pm

VENUE

Ngee Ann Polytechnic Convention Centre, Level 2. Sign up at www1.np.edu.sg/openhouse.