About Ngee Ann Poly Open House
NGEE ANN POLYTECHNIC OPEN HOUSE
WHEN
Thursday to Saturday
TIME
10am to 6pm
A DAY WITH NP FAM!
WHAT
Lets prospective students experience NP just like its students do each day. They can attend actual bite-sized classes, studio and lab sessions and meet lecturers from the various courses. Beyond lessons, participants will also get to try out different CCAs, have lunch at Makan Place and hang out at OurSpace.
WHEN
Saturday, 11am, noon, 1pm, 1.30pm, 2pm, 3pm
ALL ABOUT POLY EDUCATION: A FORUM FOR PARENTS
WHAT
The forum provides an overview of what poly education is all about. Parents will learn to assess if their children will benefit from a poly learning environment, and pick up tips on how they can coach their children to make wise decisions.
WHEN
Saturday, 10am and 2.30pm, and Thursday, Jan 12, 7.30pm
VENUE
Ngee Ann Polytechnic Convention Centre, Level 2. Sign up at www1.np.edu.sg/openhouse.