About Runninghour 2017

WHAT: Runninghour 2017

Singapore's only mass running event where participants will run alongside visually-, intellectually- and physically-challenged runners.

The public can also participate in the "Blindfold" run where runners will be given a blindfold and tether and then paired up to take turns leading each other blindfolded for 500m each.

WHEN: May 13, Saturday

WHERE: Bedok Reservoir

HOW TO REGISTER: Visit www.runninghour.com

FEES: $25 to $40 for the public, free for all runners with special needs

CATEGORIES: 3.5km, 5km, 10km (All are non-competitive)