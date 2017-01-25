Abused Siberian husky up for adoption: SPCA

Malaski, a Siberian husky that was ill-treated by its owner, has overcome its unease around people and is available for adoption. PHOTO COURTESY OF SPCA

A Siberian husky that was ill-treated by its owner has been put up for adoption by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The husky's owner, Alan Chiam, was on Monday fined $8,000 for hitting and kicking the dog at his Jalan Loyang Besar house on May 23 last year.

Three videos of Chiam abusing the husky were uploaded on Facebook by a neighbour, after she heard dogs yelping. One of the videos showed Chiam kicking the husky while it was sitting with its head down, while another showed Chiam punching the husky on its head.

The videos went viral and prompted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to investigate the matter.

The AVA removed the dog from Chiam's home and placed it under the care of the SPCA.

In a statement to The Straits Times yesterday, the SPCA's executive director Jaipal Singh Gill confirmed that the husky, which has been named Malaski, is doing well and available for adoption.

"When it first arrived at the SPCA, it appeared uncomfortable around people. Our animal care team took time to gain its confidence and trust," he said.

"Over a period of a few months, we provided it with positive human social interactions, using purely force-free humane handling techniques.

"It is now happy in its environment and is eagerly awaiting a new home."

Dr Gill said Malaski will do well with a "patient and understanding owner" who can take the time to familiarise the dog with its new environment and family. Malaski can live with older teenage children and it would be best if it was the only pet at home, he added.