Accident on Jurong Island kills 1, injures 9

One person died after a tipper truck and private bus collided.

An accident involving a tipper truck and a private bus yesterday at about 9am at the junction of Jurong Island Highway and Seraya Avenue resulted in one dead and nine injured.

The New Paper understands the tipper truck had broken down and was stationary when the collision happened.

A police spokesman said the bus driver, a 58-year-old man, was arrested for causing death by rash act.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said nine conscious people were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police spokesman said the injured were aged between 27 and 53. The dead man was a 62-year-old passenger on the bus.

When TNP visited the hospital, some of the survivors said the dead man was an in-house contractor for Asahi Kasei Synthetic Rubber Singapore .

They said they worked for the same company and were being ferried back to the Jurong Island checkpoint after their night shift when the accident happened.

Bloodstains could be seen on some of their clothes, and one even had a noticeable limp.

TNP also understands some of the affected passengers required stitches for their wounds.

Concerned friends and family members rushed down to see them.

The bus passengers told TNP the tipper truck driver was also injured and was taken to hospital.

A passenger said he was sleeping when he heard a scream.

When he woke up, he had landed on the floor of the bus.

Another passenger said the workers were sleeping as they had just finished work.

He said: "When the accident happened, I was thrown onto the floor and I heard screaming.

"I was in a state of shock but still managed to call for an ambulance."

TNP contacted Asahi Kasei Synthetic Rubber Singapore but the company declined to comment.

Investigations are ongoing.