Actor Aloysius Pang fined $2,000, banned from driving

Local actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong was yesterday fined $2,000 and banned from driving for 18 months for drink driving.

The NoonTalk Media artist admitted to driving when he had at least 55 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mcg.

He did this along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim towards Jurong Port Road near a petrol kiosk, at 4.42am on May 8.

The court heard that Pang, 26, was exiting Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) into the slip road when an unknown car encroached into his lane, causing Pang's car to veer left and graze against a metal guard railing.

Pang's car then came to a stop along the leftmost lane of the road.

When police arrived, he was reeking of alcohol. He failed the breathalyser test and was arrested.

A Traffic Police breath evidential analyser test showed he had 55mcg of alcohol in every 100ml of breath.

Investigations showed that he had three to four glasses of beer at a wedding dinner before midnight, then rested in the groom's hotel room before leaving at 4am for Jurong.

Pang, who was a child star, has starred in many Channel 8 dramas and clinched Best Newcomer at Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony in 2015. He was one of eight young male stars picked by Mediacorp to form the Eight Dukes - a new generation of celebrities.

The maximum penalty for a first-time drink driving offender is a $5,000 fine or six months' jail plus at least 12 months' disqualification.