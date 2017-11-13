Actor Benjamin Josiah Tan's first priority is his health

Actor Benjamin Josiah Tan, 28, who is represented by Ahundred Ants Productions, is about to go into production for a local movie.

But he has found time to take part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.He had taken part in the Big Walk at the Singapore Zoo last year.

"The Walk was fun because I met a couple of friends there. It rained during the event, but it sure did not dampen the mood of the participants. I saw a mother dancing in the rain with her two little girls. That put a smile on my face.

"I have a couple of friends who started tracking their steps on Fitbits and smartphones, and I have witnessed the changes in them," he said.

"I am equally excited about the Big Walk this year because I do not know who I will bump into."

Tan said he used to be lazy and inactive, but he began working out five days a week from April last year.

He said: "I started playing beach volleyball every weekend. I also do yoga once a week and run two to four days a week. What has kept me exercising are the benefits that I have reaped."

Tan said he feels much better and is less obsessive about negative thoughts and events.

NATIONAL STEPS CHALLENGE THE NEW PAPER BIG WALK 2017 WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub

He was happy that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasised health during the National Day Rally this year.

Tan said: "As a nation, we need to remember that it is more about health than wealth. My grandmother is diabetic and she has to take pills daily to keep her disease in check. My friend's son is not even five years old but he has diabetes.

"I used to think I could eat or drink anything I wanted and nothing would happen to me. But one day, our bodies will not be able to keep up with the unhealthy stuff we force on them. It may be too late to reverse the damage then.

"Our lifestyle perpetuates the idea that we have to constantly be pursuing something, such as goals, dreams or money. There is not enough emphasis to put our health before all these, but it is not too late to change that."