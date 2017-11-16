Actor Warrick Wee playing his part in the war on diabetes

Actor Warrick Wee likes to touch the hearts of his audience.

Wee, 27, who is represented by Ahundred Ants Productions, recently did a TV commercial for the Central Provident Fund (CPF) which was about showing appreciation for your loved ones by topping up their CPF accounts.

Wee, who won the 987TV Star competition in 2014, and was presented with a grand prize of $5,000 and a one-year contract, said: "I like doing these 'warm and fuzzy' short clips which touch the hearts of viewers. Earlier this year, I also played the role of Ivan, a swimmer on the school team, in the Channel 5 series Faculty."

Wee is taking part in the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

He said: "With the Big Walk route being along the Kallang Basin-Marina Bay area, it should be fun."

Wee added he liked that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong "declared war on diabetes" in his National Day Rally speech.

National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you have until Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm) to do so ADDRESS 2ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01, Singapore 368024 NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng

"Diabetes is really common in Singapore and it is predicted that one in three people here will get the illness if society doesn't undergo a massive healthy lifestyle revamp," he said.

"Excessive consumption of sugar and simple carbohydrates such as white rice and bread, and a lack of exercise, increases the risk of getting diabetes. I think the Big Walk is not just a one-off activity, but reminds Singaporeans to consistently maintain a healthy lifestyle."

He said: "I think it's very much about time! They say prevention is better than cure, and a Big Walk a day keeps the doctor away."