Additional security features for new biometric passport

The new design for the Singapore biometric passport includes additional security features.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is introducing a new design for the Singapore biometric passport which comes with additional security features.

This will make the passport harder to forge or tamper with, ICA said yesterday.

There are two new security features - the image of the passport holder inside a window that can be viewed as a positive or negative portrait when tilted and viewed in transmitted light; and a surface transformation design in the shape of the national flower, which displays reflective and animation effects at different angles.

Additional security features include the multiple laser image in the shape of the Singapore map and an embossed tactile design.

The passport's pages will sport new designs featuring six landmarks - the Singapore Botanic Gardens, Esplanade, Marina Barrage, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Sports Hub and Punggol New Town.

ICA said those whose passport applications were received from Oct 21 will be issued with the new passports, which will be available for collection from Monday.

Those collecting their passports between Monday and Nov 15 will need to visit the ICA Building in Kallang.

Passports can also be collected at selected post offices.

Singaporeans with existing valid passports do not need to replace their current ones.

Details on the new design can be found on the ICA website.

There is no change to the passport application fee, which remains at $80.

Those who apply for the passport online, by post or through a deposit box will enjoy a rebate of $10.

This week, a passport index ranked the Singapore passport as the "most powerful" in the world, ahead of countries such as Germany, Sweden and South Korea.